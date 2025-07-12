Golfer Tossed In Pond Finally Speaks Out: 'I Drank Way Too Much'

The golfer who got ragdolled and tossed into a pond at a Canadian golf course is telling his side of the story and, shockingly, it involves having too much to drink!

"Yup, that's me guys. The guy who got dropped like a bucket of balls in a pond," Trevor Ogilvie posted in a new Instagram video on Saturday morning. "Not my finest moment, I know - it looks really bad. We played 36 holes of golf, we drank way too much and my mouth ran faster than my brain," the Canadian continued in what must've felt like a week from hangover hell.

POND GOLFER BLAMES ALCOHOL FOR HIS ACTIONS

By now, I'm sure you've all seen the hilarious video that, without a doubt, is the greatest golf fight of all-time. Not only did blacked-out Ogilvie refuse to stop running his mouth after being so inebriated he couldn't even tee off correctly, but he then picked a fight with a former NHL player! The result was amusement to our ears - literally, as former Lightning, Preds and Panthers player Nick Tarnasky began shouting "BANG!" every time he connected on a punch.

Oh, and that was AFTER he tossed Ogilvie into a pond!

After the video went viral, the Internet was hell-bent on finding out who exactly the pond boy was, which turned out to be quite easy when Trevor came out on his own and posted a photo identifying himself. "Just a tiny lil black eye, that's it, that's all boys," a deranged looking Trevor posted while sticking his tongue out.

Trevor is now coming out with his full-on apology video, which has many people wondering what his end game is. Is Trevor just trying to get his five minutes of fame? After all, they always say no press is bad press. (Whoever came up with that saying was clearly never humiliated and tossed into a pond for the entire Internet to see). Or is he actually sorry for causing chaos on the course?

IS TREVOR SINCERE OR DOES HE JUST WANT TO BE ALLOWED BACK?

"All jokes aside guys, I'd like to apologize to all the guys on the course and anyone caught up in it and anyone who had to deal with me that day. I lost my cool, and I've learned from it," he continued.

"Just one of those days when you should've kept the cart on the path, ya know?" he added, before then sounding like he's an actor in one of those elementary school D.A.R.E. videos we all had to watch growing up.

"Stay hydrated, keep your stick on the ice, maybe stick to 18 [holes]!"

IS TREVOR'S APOLOGY LEGIT?

Now, I'm not saying Trevor was drunk again in his apology video, but you'd think he would have made a golf reference rather than a hockey one. Seemed like a great time to bust out a Happy Gilmore quote or two and really run with your new-found viral fame. "The price was definitely wrong, and I'm the b*tch," Trevor could've said in honor of Bob Barker fighting Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore in the 1996 film. Or how about "Stay hydrated and remember, it's all in the hips."

After seeing his apology video, most people on social media were willing to give Trevor another chance after he responded the way he did.

As one person on X tweeted, "This guy is nothing short of a hero for not being a little b*tch boy and trying to sue the guy. Way to own it!"

We'll see if Trevor continues to play it cool.

ARE YOU BUYING TREVOR'S APOLOGY? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow