Alleged Golfer Ragdolled & Tossed In Pond During Slow Play Golf Fight Posts Picture Of His 'Lil Black Eye'

Some people don’t know when to take a loss. They're oblivious to the fact that they ended up on the losing end. They proceed as if they had won despite all the evidence in the world pointing to the contrary.

It's astounding to watch unfold. It's not all that unexpected that a guy who didn’t know when to walk away from a fight on a golf course with a much bigger man, who turned out to be a former NHL player, would end up being one of those guys.

After, in all likelihood, having one too many adult beverages, getting tossed into a pond on a Canadian golf course, eating punches accompanied by disrespectful "bangs" as they landed, then being absolutely ragdolled, the alleged guy posted a picture of his face.

His slow play and apparent inability to know when he's overmatched earned him "Just a tiny black eye thats it thats all boys."

Incredible. To be the guy tossed into a pond, to take several punches that knocked him to the ground by the way, and then be discarded like a bag of trash and decide to post this like he's taking a victory lap of some kind is something.

The former NHL player, who has been identified as Nick Tarnasky, played a few seasons in the league. Those punches were not ones with all his force behind them.

This guy is lucky he walked away with a "lil black eye" after charging at him and repeatedly going back for more. It would be one thing if he either held his own a little or the video didn’t exist.

He could then maybe get away with putting the story through his own spin, but to post this following the viral clip is nuts. He's already a slow play guy, this "lil black eye" post isn't going to help his cause. Roll the tape: