Golf Club Used As Weapon During Brawl On The Green After 'Gimme' Wasn’t Given & Putt Was Missed: WATCH

Are you out on the golf course denying gimme putts all day long? That's your right, but there's a chance you're playing with fire and don’t even know it.

Let's say it's been a long day out in the heat, and you issue yet another one of your patented gimme denials on a two-foot putt. If it's a true gimme, he's not going to miss.

This time, instead of your buddy sinking the two-foot putt, he ends up missing. He hadn't missed a gimme putt denial the entire day.

But he wasn’t as tired as he was before missing the putt the entire day either, and he's not happy that he missed what he felt should have been a gimme.

All of a sudden, his lack of energy is replaced with a burst of anger, and it's on.

Before you know it, everyone is brawling on the green. You're in a two on one battle because the guy who missed the putt wasn’t the only one who was tired of your shit.

Just like that, a relaxing day on the golf course turns into an ugly brawl with clubs being used as weapons

One guy slams you to the ground, then you get struck with a club, possibly a putter. That's apparently what happened on the green in parts unknown recently.

The witness who recorded the action said, "An ugly scene after an apparent 2 foot putt was not given as a gimmie. The putt was missed and the rest was history…. Stay safe out there my friends."

You keep playing with fire, even if you're right, and you're eventually going to get burned, which might come in the form of a golf club being used as a weapon against you while you're on the ground.

This ruined an entire day of golfing for everyone involved. Did it have to happen?

There were even two guys going after one another in the background of the main event. Was it worth not giving the guy a gimme?

Let me know who's at fault here. Is it the golfer denying the gimme putt or the guy missing the gimme putt? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.