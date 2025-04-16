Canadians Act Like A Bunch Of Thugs During Golf Course Fight

Well…well…well…look what we have here, the Canadians acting, once again, like a bunch of thugs on the golf course.

You know that nothing warms my heart like a video fo Canadians, who LOVE to lecture Americans over their bad behavior, throwing fists on a golf course over slow play. Just last month, the New York Times ran a guest essay titled, "Canadians Know Americans. They Don’t Want to Be One," yet here they are at Two Eagles Golf Course in Kelowna, British Columbia fighting like a bunch of animals like what you'd see on the streets of Austin, Texas at 2 a.m.

This is a bad look for you, Canada. Justin should hold a week of shaming on the steps of parliament where he repents for this behavior. I NEED Justin crying while wearing a COVID mask over this.

As for the fight, blue shirt clearly worked on a couple of 4th lines in his hockey days. He didn't even flinch when Biggin' asked if he wanted to go, which was a clear misinterpretation of the situation by Biggin'. Even though we're dealing with crappy Canadian cellphone footage, blue shirt is clearly in shape and has the reach advantage due to Biggin's lats being inflated.

And we need to talk about the Karen running her mouth while the boys get out their energy. She needs to suck on a bar of soap for a week while Trudeau cries through his COVID mask. What a disgusting performance out of Canuck Karen.

Then green shirt comes in & tells Canuck Karen to move her ass because she and her group are taking way "too f-in' long."

Conclusion: What an ugly moment in the history of Canada. Sad.

Ah, but this isn't the first time the Canadians got into an ugly fight on a golf course. This is actually becoming a thing in a country that is supposed to be so peaceful

Just last summer at a suburban Vancouver golf course, cops were called to bust up a disgusting fight. By the end, five people were named in a police complaint over the incident.

This was in 2024:



As for the Canadian who wrote the NY Times guest essay, it's a real piece of work.

"When Canadians say they don’t want to be part of America, they really mean it. And they know what they are talking about," Glynnis MacNicol writes.

Uh, huh. Go on.

"Ignored though it might be, Canada, rest assured, is a real place — one with plenty of its own problems and a deep understanding of its neighbour. It’s been downright infuriating to see some Americans contemplating how Canada becoming the 51st state might be a good thing … for American Democrats. As Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, Mélanie Joly, recently said, "'If there’s a country on earth that understands the Americans, it’s us.' In other words: Canadians have been to America; they are not moving in."

Based on the golf course fights you guys are now famous for, you could've fooled me.