Inebriated Golfer Gets Launched Into Pond During Embarrassing Never-Ending Fight Over Pace Of Play

If you're a golfer who has made the executive decision to have a day out on the links and get plastered to the point where you likely won't remember a single shot from your round, well, to each their own, but there is one rule you still have to abide by and that is to not hold up the pace of play.

Two gentlemen on what appears to be a Canadian golf course, given the noticeable accents, did not follow that very important unwritten rule, and one of them paid for it by getting launched into a pond like a twig before taking a number of solid licks to the dome.

Canadians Act Like A Bunch Of Thugs During Golf Course Fight

While there isn't much context about the now-viral video of the lopsided brawl, what we seem to have is two guys who appear to have had no fewer than 47 beers through their first 14 holes and have reached that point of drunkenness where it truly is their world and the rest of us are just living in it.

The guy filming the mayhem accuses Mr. Tattoo Sleeve that he's so intoxicated that he can't even tee his ball up. He tries to prove him wrong, takes well over 20 seconds trying to tee it up, and then snaps back at one of the guys chirping him.

Meanwhile, the largest man in the group claims that he's going to end up throwing him into the pond about 15 yards behind them.

Promises made, promises delivered, only he didn't just throw the guy into the drink, he delivered some nasty face shots, complete with sound effects and all.

Tatoo Guy deserves some serious props for delivering a performance for the ages by throwing his shades and gloves to the ground before breaking out the evil villain laugh and getting the hell beaten out of him before coming back for more.

On the flip side, this is one of the most embarrassing things ever documented on a golf course.

The Tattoo Guy's buddy saying "just leave him alone" no less than 87 times while not knowing what planet he is on really adds another aspect to the clip that is a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the world of golf course fights.