Is Ken Jennings About To Go All Bob Barker In Upcoming Happy Gilmore Film?

Sharp-eyed game show fanatics noticed a very small cameo from one of their favorites, as Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings appears in the latest Happy Gilmore 2 trailer.

The highly-anticipated sequel that will once again star Adam Sandler as the wild and crazy golfer Happy, released its second trailer ahead of its July 25th Netflix release, in which the film continues to show its absolutely ridiculous number of celebrity cameos. No joke, the film is a "who's-who" of Hollywood, as everyone from John Daly to Travis Kelce to Eminem and countless others will appear in the comedy sequel.

However, in the most recent trailer, out of nowhere, Jennings appears on some sort of television talk show sitting alongside rapper Cam'ron, and who else, but Stephen A. Smith.

Because, of course, Stephen A. Smith is in the new Happy Gilmore movie. But that's for another day.

The big question I have is what role will Ken Jennings have in Sandler's upcoming golf film?

Is Jennings going to just have a few seconds like the trailer suggests, or will he follow the path of another game show host who became enshrined in comedic film history?

Anyone who has seen the original Happy Gilmore knows exactly who I'm talking about - Bob Barker, of course!

BOB BARKER'S CAMEO IN HAPPY GILMORE IS UNTOUCHABLE

The Price Is Right host famously made an appearance in the original 1996 film, in which he ended up throwing down and wrestling Adam Sandler's Happy character in what is still a laugh-out-loud scene to this day.

At one point, Barker even goes full on Rocky, as he boxes Gilmore into oblivion before Barker hilariously ends it with, "The Price is wrong, bitch!"

Now let's be honest, I highly doubt Adam Sandler is going to ruin Barker's iconic fight scene by trying to have Ken Jennings do something similar in the upcoming sequel.

What I do hope for is something just as random and chaotic for the Jeopardy! Host who will be making his big screen debut. I'm talking about an interaction that nobody sees coming but is hilarious because it's Ken Jennings, who, let's be honest, seems like a nice guy but is absolutely a total nerd.

How great would it be if Jennings got the equivalent of Steve Carell getting his chest hair waxed in 40-Year-Old Virgin?

That's the kind of chaos we need.

Do us proud, Adam!

ARE YOU EXCITED FOR HAPPY GILMORE 2? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow