Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Just Dropped And I'm ALL IN

After nearly 30 years, Happy Gilmore is back.

That's right everyone, if you thought LIV Golf had an impact on the golf world, you may have forgotten just what Happy Gilmore brought to the greens. Fighting alligators, a running tee shot like none other, and even a fist fight with Bob Barker (RIP) - now that's how you get ratings.

Netflix hopes Gilmore will bring those ratings after dropping a trailer earlier Tuesday for the upcoming sequel to the Adam Sandler classic that's set to drop on July 25th. I'm going to be honest - I'm all in for it.

HAPPY GILMORE 2 CAST IS STACKED

Now let's be real, sequels are usually awful - especially comedy ones.

Dumb and Dumber 2? Anchorman 2? Zoolander 2? I mean never would I ever go out of my way to watch any of these flicks that were just made as quick cash grabs. (Check out my OutKick piece on which movie sequels are actually decent here!) But I've got faith in Adam Sandler, especially because he waited nearly three decades to bring Happy back, when he clearly could have given into the pressure to mail it in with a sequel.

The 90-second trailer starts with Sandler as Happy saying, "I haven't swung a club in years!" before then panning to a ton of A-list golfers and celebrities. I'm talking about everyone from Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Ben Stiller, Bryson DeChambeau and my guy John Daly - who exclusively revealed to me a few months ago that he would be in the sequel! The movie will also feature other celebrities such as Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Paige Spiranac and, yes, Shooter McGavin himself is back!

You can be sure that dads out there that grew up in the 90s and saw the original Sandler comedy will be excited to watch the sequel - with some even watching it with their own kids as well! We could all use a little levity these days and what better way to do that then a dumb-but-funny film? I don't expect Happy Gilmore 2 to win any Oscars, which is fine so long as he wins another Green Jacket!

ARE YOU EXCITED FOR HAPPY GILMORE 2? DO YOU THINK IT WILL BE GOOD? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow