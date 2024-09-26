John Daly Makes Big Happy Gilmore 2 Revelation: OutKick Exclusive

Is John Daly getting ready to rip some tee shots with Happy Gilmore?

Fans can only hope after the golf great exclusively revealed to me last night that he has already filmed some scenes for the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel that is confirmed to be coming out on Netflix in what Daly says should be March or April of next year.

JOHN DALY WOULD ABSOLUTELY CRUSH IN A HAPPY GILMORE MOVIE

"Has Adam Sandler hit you up for Happy Gilmore 2 yet?" I asked everyone's favorite party golfer.

"I've already filmed it already, we're going to get it done!" the 58-year-old responded.

"It's coming out on Netflix maybe in March or April of next year," Daly responded before adding a "Shh!" to the camera.

Now, hopefully, Adam Sandler isn't too angry that Mr. Daly may have dropped the golf ball by revealing his cameo in the film. Adam, my man, it's John Daly - please let it slide, because it's JOHN DALY and is pretty much the equivalent of Betty White - an absolute treasure if you ask me. Plus, did you reallllly expect him not to talk about it?

If anything, John Daly's involvement makes me want to see the film that much more just to find out what his role is, and I'm sure I’m not alone when I say that sports fans and people that actually like to have fun agree. It's been reported that Travis Kelce will also have a role in Happy Gilmore 2, which is fine, but I guarantee you that all day, every day, the majority of the people that appreciated the original Happy Gilmore and care about the sequel are #TeamDaly rather than #TeamKelce these days.

HAPPY GILMORE WILL BE RELEASED ON NETFLIX

As someone who was in 4th grade when Happy Gilmore dropped in into what was an unreal span of movies for Adam Sandler that began with Billy Madison into Happy Gilmore and then Big Daddy, the fact that we are finally getting a Happy Gilmore 2, and it's under Sandler's production has me as fired up as Happy was when he was ripping 400+ yard drives.

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin has been confirmed to return as well. My God, imagine him and John Daly somehow getting into a spat?

The possibilities are endless!

ARE YOU EXCITED FOR HAPPY GILMORE 2? Hit me up at @TheGunzShow with your thoughts!