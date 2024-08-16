You, Yes You, Could Be In 'Happy Gilmore 2,' But That May Not Be A Great Thing

Earlier this year, we got the news that Netflix had officially green lit ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler, and filming appears to be getting underway for the sequel of the 1996 all-time classic given that production has issued a casting call for extras.

These available extra roles don't appear to be for everyone, however, with NJ.com reporting that production is looking for New Jersey locals to fill the background of certain scenes in the upcoming film.

Filming is set to start sometime in September and run through the month of November with cameras hitting the New Jersey counties of Somerset, Morris, Bergen, Monmouth, and Essex. The open casting call will be Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 1-8 p.m. at the plaza ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Morristown (3 Speedwell Ave., Morristown).

Those fortunate enough to land a gig will also be paid for their time as well with a non-SAG stipend of $176 per 10 hours of work, or $216 for 8 hours for those with a SAG-AFTRA membership.

Don't get me wrong, it would be cool to say you were an extra in an Adam Sandler movie and have ties to the ‘Happy Gilmore’ franchise you can brag about at the bar for the rest of your days. But, on the flip side of that, the chances of the sequel living up to the original are exactly 0%.

I will die on the hill that ‘Happy Gilmore’ is Sandler's best work followed by ‘Big Daddy’ coming in at No. 2 on that list.

Being associated with a straight-to-Netflix sequel of one of the most-iconic and most-quoted sports movies of a generation could end up being a tough scene when the sequel inevitably gets roasted by every critic and every American male between the ages of 25-50.

Will I end up watching ‘Happy Gilmore 2?’ Of course. Will I be disappointed and probably write a review of the movie on this very website afterward? You betcha.