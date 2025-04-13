Stephen A. Smith Says He Has 'No Choice' But To Consider Presidential Run

No one in the sports media understands the principles of marketing himself like Stephen A. Smith. ESPN's talking head knows the ultimate goal in his business is to keep your name out there at all times, no matter what.

In that vein, Smith has been tossing out the idea that he's considering a run for President of the United States in 2028. Would he actually do it? Probably not. But it doesn't hurt his celebrity to keep talking about it. And he sure does keep talking about it.

Now, to be fair to Smith, he's not the only one discussing the possibility. Political strategist Steve Bannon joined Bill Maher last week and openly mentioned Smith as someone who could make a strong run as a Democrat.

RELATED: Bill Maher Breaks Silence On Meeting Donald Trump

Bannon said that the Democrats are going to have to run "someone like a Stephen A. Smith, or someone kind of in your celebrity category." Of course, this discussion started because Bannon believes Donald Trump plans to run for a third term, which is currently not possible.

Smith appeared on ABC News on Sunday morning and was asked about Bannon's comments. Smith said he has "no choice" but to consider a run because "elected officials," "pundits," "billionaires", and even his pastor are encouraging him to run for President.

That being said, Smith also said he is "not a politician" and remains committed to his $100 million new contract at ESPN. Still, he's considering it because Trump and "the right" are trying to "get away with" stuff.

"I would hope somebody else would step up that's more qualified than me, but if it has to come down to me, it is something I would consider," Smith said.

Well, there you have it. Stephen A. Smith doesn't want to run for President, but he just might have to because he's the hero America needs, according to everyone else. We should all be so grateful to Smith for the sacrifices he is willing to make on behalf of the American people. What a selfless man.