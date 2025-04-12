Bill Maher Breaks Silence On Meeting Donald Trump, Lays Out Simple Truths: WATCH

Bill Maher fully pulled back the curtain on his meeting with President Donald Trump, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Maher was invited to the White House to meet with Trump by his good friend Kid Rock. The duo were also joined by UFC leader Dana White.

Early indications from the rock star were that the meeting was a smashing success. Now, Maher is breaking down exactly what happened.

Bill Maher explains White House visit with President Donald Trump.

Maher broke his silence on the meeting during the latest episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," and just like Kid Rock said, it seems like it went very well.

"I have no power. I'm a comedian, and he's the most powerful leader in the world. I'm not the leader of anything except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there's got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute…Meet up in person. Maybe it will be different. Spoiler alert. It was," the famous comedian said early in his Friday night monologue.

He noted that his staff printed out a list of insults Trump lobbed at him, and the President signed the list for him during the meeting.

"The guy I met is not the person who the night before the dinner tweeted a bunch of nasty crap about how he thought this dinner was a bad idea and what a deranged asshole I was. I read it and thought, 'Oh, what a lovely way to welcome someone to your house.' But when I got there, that guy wasn't living there. Now, does Trump want respect? Of course. Who doesn't," Maher continued while also taking a shot at how Ukrainian leader Zelensky dressed at the White House.

Maher further explained, "Okay, just for starters, he laughs. I'd never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including at himself. And it's not fake. Believe me as a comedian of 40 years I know a fake laugh when I hear it, and I thank you for them. Example, in the Oval Office, he was showing me portraits of Presidents and pointed to Reagan and said, 'In all seriousness, you know the best thing about him is his hair.' I said, 'Well, there was also that whole bringing down communism thing' waiting for the button next to the Diet Coke button to get pushed and I go through the trap door. But, no, he laughed. He got it."

The HBO star also claimed Trump is "much more self-aware than he lets on in public."

Maher closed out the monologue by stating people can "hate me for it but I'm not a liar. Trump was gracious and measured" during their dinner and meeting.

You can watch Maher's full comments below.

More than anything, this situation is a reminder that meeting with people you disagree with is healthy, and should be encouraged.

The more discussions we have, the better. Nobody gets anywhere in life by cutting off people they disagree with or shouting them down.

We advance by finding common ground, even if people are on different sides of the political spectrum. Woke losers might not like that Maher met with Trump, but who cares? Let them throw a tantrum. People with common sense should applaud all sides involved.

