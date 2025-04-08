Bill Maher Praises Donald Trump With Unexpected Comments: WATCH

Bill Maher might not be a fan of President Donald Trump, but he still call balls and strikes when he sees them.

The popular comedian and "Real Time with Bill Maher" host recently visited Trump at the White House, along with Kid Rock and Dana White.

The rock star claims the meeting went insanely well. It's a refreshing reminder that meeting with people you disagree with is worth doing.

The more communication the better.

Bill Maher praises Donald Trump.

Despite being a vocal critic of Trump, Maher is more than willing to admit he understands how effective he is as a politician. After all, you don't end up in the White House twice if you can't connect with voters.

"Trump really is one of the most effective politicians, whatever you think of the policy and him as a person. Just as a politician. Just understanding that always lean in to being more who you are. The people are not savvy about issues, but they smell a phony a mile away. And that kind of sh*t? Nobody else does it," Maher said in a "Club Random" podcast released Sunday and was filmed prior to his visit with Trump.

Believe it or not, it's more than acceptable to criticize people when necessary and also praise the same individuals when they've earned it.

That's called having common sense, being fair and having an open mind. Maher is very liberal, but he's not crazy. In fact, he's one of the few people on the left who calls out his own side.

It takes zero courage to call out the other side. In our current climate, it does take some guts to call out your own side, and more people should be willing to do it - liberals and conservatives.

Now, does this mean Maher is all of a sudden a dark red voter? No. Not even a little bit, but he can still notice clear observations staring him in his face.

I'm guessing he will address his meeting with Trump on his Friday episode of "Real Time," and that should be fascinating.

