Golf Robot Scottie Scheffler Wins The Memorial, Becomes First Since Tiger To Go Back-To-Back

Early in this PGA Tour season, the best golfer on the planet – Scottie Scheffler – didn't quite look like himself. He cut himself badly while making homemade raviolis for his family on Christmas Day and wasn't quite as dominant as fans had become accustomed to.

Now, to be fair to Scheffler, his "not as his best" game is still better than almost everyone else's A-game. After all, in the first eight tournaments of 2025, Scheffler never finished lower than 25th place.

However, he hadn't won a tournament in April. By the time the calendar had turned to May 2024, Scheffler had already won four times. But like a sleeping dragon, Scheffler came to life one month ago.

Scheffler entered Sunday's final round at The Memorial, the tournament hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, with a one-shot lead over Ben Griffin.

Anyone with knowledge of the PGA Tour knew what was coming next – Scheffler wasn't going to give up a 54-hole lead because he never does.

And he didn't start on Sunday. Scheffler played a solid round of golf and never really faced much of a challenge. He didn't relinquish the lead for a single hole and cruised to victory, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods won three-straight (from 1999-2001) to capture the Memorial Tournament in back-to-back years. They are the only two players to ever win this prestigious event in consecutive years.

Scheffler has won three of the past four PGA Tour events he's played, including the PGA Championship two weeks ago. He also won the CJ CUP Byron Nelson the week before the PGA Championship and finished in a tie for fourth last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

If that weren't enough, the three-time major champion has finished inside the Top 8 in each of his past six events, including a solo fourth place at the 2025 Masters. While Rory McIlroy stole the headlines when he won the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, that's not out of the question for Scheffler this year.

Scottie Scheffler has his eyes on the career Grand Slam

He's already a two-time Masters champion, which means he needs a U.S. Open win and an Open Championship to complete the historic feat. With both of those tournaments still on the calendar this year, Scheffler can match McIlroy and become the second player to complete the career Grand Slam this year.

The U.S. Open begins in a little less than two weeks at Oakmont Country Club, just outside Pittsburgh, PA. Following McIlroy's win at Augusta, the pair were tied for the lowest odds to win the U.S. Open.

But Scheffler's run of dominance has drastically altered those odds, with the former Texas Longhorn now heavily favored at +280 (according to DraftKings). McIlroy is currently +650, the second favorite, ahead of Bryson DeChambeau at +900.

In case you're wondering, Scheffler is also slightly favored at the Open Championship over McIlroy (+450 to +500), which means oddsmakers give Scheffler roughly a five-percent chance of winning both remaining majors this year.

Are you betting against him? I certainly am not.