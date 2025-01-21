Some Botched Homemade Ravioli To Blame For Scottie Scheffler's Hand Injury That's Delayed His Season Debut

Scottie Scheffler has yet to make his 2025 season debut on the PGA Tour after suffering an injury to his right hand on Christmas Day that ultimately required surgery. While the World's No. 1 player is set to miss this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, he has provided an update and more details about the Christmas Day dinner he and his family won't ever forget.

Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, issued a statement shortly after the incident took place sighting a puncture wound involving broken glass.

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Smith said. "Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery."

Seeing as how Scheffler isn't exactly the type to have one too many during a Christmas dinner, it was safe to remove the chance that he smashed a glass or anything along those lines.

So, what sort of scenario would possibly play out where you get pieces of glass stuck in your hand while preparing Christmas dinner?

It turns out the answer to that question is making homemade ravioli. In his first media availability since the accident, Scheffler admitted to doing damage to his hand while making the tiny little bastards. What it sounds like is Scheffler was using a glass to shape the ravioli, pressed down too hard or had the glass slip, and yeah, bad things tend to happen.

The Scheffler fam going the Italian dinner route on Christmas instead of the traditional turkey or ham route is a bit surprising, but it's good to know Team Scheffler has great taste.

Scheffler admitted that he took two full weeks off after having surgery on his hand and did not commit to teeing it up in next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, although it sounds like the chances are relatively high.

"Feeling good, everything went well with the surgery," Scheffler said, according to the PGA Tour. "Body feels pretty good. Still making decisions on schedule going forward. Should know next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week. Everything’s on schedule."

If Scheffler doesn't make his season debut at Pebble Beach next week, it means we could likely see him make his first start of the year at the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament he's won twice already in his career.