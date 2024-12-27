Scottie Scheffler Withdraws From PGA Tour Event Due To Christmas Dinner Injury

Scottie Scheffler had one of the best seasons since peak Tiger Woods last season on the PGA Tour, but the start of his 2025 campaign is already off to a rocky start. All thanks to Christmas dinner. Seriously.

Scheffler announced on Friday that he would be forced to withdraw from the Tour's season-opening event, The Sentry, which takes place in Hawaii from January 2 through January 5.

Blake Smith, his manager, issued a statement explaining that Scheffler had a "puncture wound" to his hand from a broken glass at Christmas dinner.

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass," Smith said. "Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery."

Surgery! From Christmas dinner!

Scottie Scheffler's Wild 2024 Continues

Scheffler, for an unassuming, down-to-earth golfer, has had quite the 2024. He was arrested at the PGA Championship in Louisville, won an Olympic gold medal, finished out the year as FedEx Cup Champion, then dominated the field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Then he cuts his hand so badly at Christmas dinner that it requires surgery. What a wild year.

Scheffler is expected to recover in around three to four weeks, which would give him enough time to play the American Express tournament in the Palm Springs area in mid-January. Smith was optimistic that he'd be at 100 percent after the recovery process is complete, hopefully not creating any lingering physical concerns moving forward.

Beyond his personal exploits, U.S. golf fans have to hope that there aren't any lingering effects for Scheffler throughout the year. The Ryder Cup looms this summer, and with it a chance to take revenge on Europe. Hopefully the world's best is in top form when that tournament rolls around.