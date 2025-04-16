Scottie Scheffler Shares His Perspective Of Watching Rory McIlroy's Emotional Masters Victory

Scottie Scheffler unintentionally drew some attention to himself when handing Rory McIlroy his green jacket inside Butler Cabin at Augusta National. The two-time Masters champion handed over the threads McIlroy had been seeking for over a decade and immediately left the frame being shown on the broadcast.

Some fans assumed that Scheffler wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible because he wanted nothing to do with the moment, which is partially true, but not in any sort of ill-willed way.

Speaking with the media ahead of this week's RBC Heritage, Scheffler admitted that he just wanted to get out of McIlroy's way for the career Grand Slam winner to have his moment, but also so that he wouldn't embarrass himself during a truly historical moment in the golf world.

"It was such an emotional day for him," Scheffler said. "I kind of just tried to stay out of the way and basically just get the jacket on without embarrassing him or myself."

Rory McIlroy Describes The Emotions He Was Overcome With As He Fell To His Knees After Winning The Masters

Scheffler then went on to detail what it was like for him to watch McIlroy capture the 2025 Masters and see the emotional scene unfold on the 18th green as he fell to his knees in tears.

"I got to watch the whole celebration," Scheffler continued. "I watched the finish and it was really cool for me to be able to see because I don't have the understanding of what it's like to be asked about the career Grand Slam, but I have like a small understanding of what it's like to be asked like, 'Hey you've accomplished this but you haven't accomplished that,' and it can be very taxing on people sometimes. So it was cool to be able to see Rory get the job done."

Scheffler is experienced when it comes to standing on the 18th green on Sunday as a Masters champion. He's done so twice in his career, but as he alluded to, McIlroy's experience is uncharted waters for himself and most others, given the sheer weight of the moment, becoming just the sixth golfer of the modern era to complete the career Grand Slam.