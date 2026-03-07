Georgia Four-Star Safety Commit Must Be Added To All-Name Team Immediately

You just know play-by-play announcers are going to have an absolute field day with this kid's name.

With the NIL debate currently raging on in the White House as we speak, a lot of the argument seems to stem from whether players should actually be paid for endorsement deals based on name, image, and likeness, or if this will just continue to be pay for play.

One high school recruit who just recently committed to the University of Georgia will never have to worry about his bank account running dry thanks to all the endorsement deals he will garner from his last name alone.

You're looking at the newest Bulldog commit, four-star safety Jerry Outhouse Jr.

If you have been blessed with a last name such as Outhouse, you would be doing the whole country a disservice by not snapping up every endorsement deal you can with plumbing services, toilet paper companies, and even Pepto-Bismol.

"I know a thing or two about having to hit the Outhouse, but when I can't be running to and from the commode during a football game, I trust Pepto-Bismol to block me up better than a space eating nose tackle in the A-gap."

You just know play-by-play announcers are going to have an absolute field day with this kid's name, too.

"Yeah, the minute that QB let that pass go, he knew it was going to be picked off! Looks like he's going from the Outhouse to the Doghouse."

It's nice to know I'm not alone, either, as the comments section has joined in on my revelry.

Whoever is in charge of the all-name team has to add Outhouse to the list expeditiously.

He will fit right in with guys like Boobie Feaster and Fluff Bothwell.

Regardless, I'm ecstatic to follow Mr. Outhouse during his career.

If he stays committed to the Bulldogs, I will definitely be familiar with him over the next three to four years, and if my Gators somehow manage to FINALLY beat Georgia while he's playing there, I will give a whole new meaning to the term "sh*t talking."

Thank you! I'll be here all week! Tip your waiters!