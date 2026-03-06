Donald Trump Says Executive Order Coming Within A Week To Address NIL And NCAA Lawsuits After Confusing Panel

Trump says colleges are 'losing control' as NIL spending, lawsuits and lack of enforcement reshape NCAA landscape. He will sign an executive order.

President Donald Trump was joined by over 40 names spanning across different sports platforms to discuss plans on how to save college athletics. But at the end of the meeting, Trump was hellbent on fixing the issue with a new, comprehensive, executive order.

The premise of the event was to gather information on what Trump could do if he wanted to sign some sort of federal legislation pertaining to NIL, the transfer portal, eligibility rules and certain sports being cut because of budget issues affecting the current landscape.

Can something be done? The clock is certainly ticking, as Donald Trump pointed out that he'd like to have some sort of resolution passed soon.

"If you had no salary cap in the NFL you'd see staggering losses. We have no salary cap in colleges. We don't have to take months, we'd like to see if we could do it for next season," President Trump noted.

"This is the future of colleges, the amount of money being spent by a massive amount of schools, we have to save colleges and our Olympic teams," Donald Trump noted.

When Nick Saban took the mic, the message was that colleges are losing sight of the education part of the current landscape, which he has harped on over the past two years since retiring.

One of the current problems is the current lack of enforcement, in large part due to lawsuits being filed in federal and state courts, which has forced the NCAA to engage in litigation just about every week.

"The lawsuits are killing us. Absolutely crushing college sports. If you don't like a rule, you just go to a local judge, and the local judge deems you eligible," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips noted.

There's also the continuing repercussions from the House Settlement rolling out across athletic departments, with each school being allowed to spend just over $21 million per year on their rev-share budgets for athletes.

But, what we've seen in the aftermath are the third-party NIL deals that have some schools spending over $40 million on their football rosters, thanks in large part to outside donors picking up the tab.

The problem is that you're never going to put the genie back into the bottle, and everyone in that room understood that before walking into the roundtable meeting. When the NCAA agreed to the House Settlement through the court system, it was over.

President Trump Preparing To Sign New Executive Order For College Sports

Athletes deserve to be paid, and the market is hard to decipher because there is no legitimate way to determine how much money an athlete is worth.

"I think you should just go back (To Before House Settlement)," President Trump said. "The players who got the $12 million, one got $17 million or the quarterback that got $18 million dollars because he's got a strong arm. They have no idea, and they're going to give him eighteen million dollars," Trump noted. "The ones that have already signed contracts, consider them winning the lotto, they hit the jackpot. You can't do anything about that, let them have the money.

"I just don't think it's right that a judge could destroy college sports and colleges. And, I'd like to see you go back, enhance it a little bit through some compensation and let them take you to court. No matter what, you're going to be sued."

So, what happens next? Who knows, because this is such a complicated matter that college leaders are hoping leads to legislation.

"I'm going to sit down and write an executive order based on the very great talent that's in this room," President Trump noted towards the end of the roundtable. "And, we will be sued, and it will go before a court, and maybe we'll have a judge that thinks it's reasonable and wants to do a favor for the country, because that's the only way this is going to be solved."

At the end of the day, you had folks within the room that wanted to figure out ways to pass legislation through the House and Senate, though the President wanted to just sign an order that would ultimately end up being challenged in court.

"I will have an executive order within one week, and we will be sued."

So, for all the discussion that transpired on Friday, we are back to where we started.

The President wants to put together a more comprehensive executive order than the one he signed last summer.