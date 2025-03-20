Say Hello To OutKick's 2025 NCAA Tournament All-Name Team
Another year of the NCAA Tournament is upon us, which means for the rest of this week, everyone will be pretending to work while they have an open browser with an endless stream of hoops going in another window.
It is, without a doubt, one of the best times of the year for sports fans.
It's also one of the best times of the year for connoisseurs of top-notch athlete names.
There are some doozies in this year's tournament, so let's build some All-Name teams and then hand out some superlatives to players with fantastic names who just missed the cut.
OutKick All-Name Team
Lefteris Liotopoulos, St. John's
Cannon Richards, Wofford
Supreme Cook, Oregon
Money Williams, Montana
Styles Phipps, GCU
Boogie Fland, Arkansas
Pop Isaacs, Creighton
Blue Cain, Georgia
Sincere Parker, McNeese
Ruben Prey, St. John's
All-Repetition Team
Names so nice, they used them twice:
Phat Phat Brooks, Michigan
Federiko Federiko, Texas Tech
Juslin Bodo Bodo, High Point
Atiki Ally Atiki, New Mexico
All-Country Club-Name/Could Be The Name Of An '80s Movie Villain Team
I don't know anything about these fellas, but their names make it sound like they grew up at the local country club being served by some guy named "Jeeves," or they would be the villain in a bad ‘80s movie where some kid has to save his town by winning a ski competition.
Harrison Alexander, Mississippi State
Cade Bennett, Saint Mary's
Josh Townley-Thomas, Creighton
Luke Northweather, Oklahoma
Lawson Blake, Arkansas
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
All-Alliteration Team
These kids love alliteration, and boy did BYU and Tennessee carry this team:
Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee
Mawot Mag, BYU
Townsend Tripple, BYU
Darlinstone Dubar, Tennessee
All-Kind-Of-Sounds-Like-A-Porn-Name Team
If hoops don't work out and the adult entertainment biz comes a-calling, we've got a few players who wouldn't even have to change their name:
Frankie Fidler, Michigan State
JT Rock, Iowa State
Langston Love, Baylor
Connor Dick, Montana
Dusty Stormer, Gonzaga
Hayden Hefner, Texas A&M
JoJo Fullwood, UNC Wilmington
Superlatives
Unfortunately, not everyone can get on a team — there are only so many roster spots — but with so much name talent in this year's tournament, I think it's only right that we salute some of the best-of-the-best with some superlatives…
Name That Sounds Most Like It Would Belong To The Protagonist Of A Cop Drama That Only Ran For Half A Season: Devlin McGlockton, Vanderbilt
Name Most Likely To Set The Bar Of Life Exceedingly High: Kobe Elvis, Oklahoma
Name That Sounds Most Like A Low-Cost Air Carrier: Favour Aire, Bryant
Most Likely To Get Mixed-Up With A Bald, Canadian Cartoon Child: Kai Yu, Liberty
Most Likely To Have Differing Opinions On Passing The Ball: Rakease Passmore, Kansas; Greedy Williams, UNC Wilmington
Most Likely To Be Mistaken For A Game Of Thrones Character: Thokbor Majak, San Diego State
Name That Best Describes A Heartfelt Apology From The Former Head Of The WWE: Sin'Cere McMahon, Norfolk State
Most Likely To Be The Name Of A DC Comics Anti-Hero: Malcolm Dread, Mount St, Mary's
…
What a class, and there was even more talent that didn't make the cut.
If you've got any players you feel deserve a spot on this year's team, feel free to send them to: matthew.reigle@outkick.com