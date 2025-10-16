Add Mississippi State's Running Back To The 'All-Name' Team Pronto

Don't let his name fool you. He's anything but soft!

What's in a name?

Not to get all Shakespearean on you folks, but athlete names — specifically those in football — have always fascinated me, so much so that I routinely have to make additions to the "All-Name Team."

Guys like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Boobie Feaster really add some spice to the depth chart when you read their names, but I would be remiss if I didn't bestow upon the All-Name Team its newest member.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Fluff Bothwell.

What a perfect name for a football player.

His first name conjures up thoughts of a young kid eating tubs of marshmallow fluff in order to gain enough weight to play for his youth tackle football team, while the last name could be something straight out of an old southern law firm.

Apparently, Fluff got his name from his parents, as his mom used to refer to him as her "fluffy baby," while dad thought the name was too girly and shortened it to "Fluff."

And the best part is, "Fluff" isn't even his first name.

As a colleague pointed out to me (thanks, Amber), Bothwell's birth name is actually Da'Marrion.

Of course!

Everyone knows Fluff is short for Da'Marrion, just as Bob is short for Robert.

It makes perfect sense.

Bothwell made his way to Mississippi State via the transfer portal after a year at South Alabama, and has been an absolute revelation for the upstart Bulldogs so far in 2025.

His hard running style belies his "soft" nickname, as I'm sure linebackers were licking their chops reading his name on a depth chart before actually having to play him.

Judging by his 404 yards after contact (third in the SEC), Bothwell is anything but "fluffy" with the way he plays the game.

Unfortunately for college football fans, the sophomore running back has been sidelined with an injury and will not be suiting up for the Bulldogs' trip to Gainesville this Saturday when they play the Florida Gators.

Regardless, I'm sure Fluff will take solace in his selection to my esteemed All-Name Team.

Wear it as a badge of honor, Mr. Bothwell.