FS1 Goes Double Box On Hurley Bros. Doing What They Do Best

This is such a perfect example of how strong genetics are that it's almost scary.

The Hurley brothers are basically college basketball royalty.

Bobby Hurley, the current head coach at Arizona State, won two national titles as a member of the Duke Blue Devils in the early 1990s and was named a consensus All-American in 1993.

His younger brother, Danny, is the head coach of the UConn Huskies and also has two national championships to his name during his time there.

Even their father, Bob Sr., is widely considered one of the greatest high school basketball coaches of all time.

While both are well known for their basketball prowess, there is also another thing they have in common: explosive tempers.

Refs, opposing fans, even their own coaches catch their wrath sometimes, but during Saturday's delightful slate of college basketball games, FS1 nailed an absolutely perfect double box on their broadcast that captured the brothers blowing up on separate courts in separate games, thousands of miles away from each other, at the exact same time.

This wasn't scripted nor was one of the altercations pretaped.

That is Bobby Hurley getting a technical foul called on him at the precise moment his younger brother was being tossed in the waning seconds of his team's game against Marquette.

I don't think I've ever seen anything like it and the members of the broadcast seem to echo those sentiments.

Public opinion on the matter seems to be split.

There are some, like me, who see this as the comedic masterpiece it is, while others took the opportunity to bury the Hurley brothers and call them "insufferable" or "pricks."

I didn't see what had Bobby running as hot as he was, but in fairness to Danny, the refs missed a pretty blatant foul at the rim that would have given the Huskies two shots at the line with a chance to tie in the waning seconds, so he at least has a point.

Then again, he probably shouldn't have let his team get to that point against an 11-19 Marquette squad, so I digress.

Don't tell him I said that, though. I don't need to be the recipient of another FS1 double box while the Hurley brothers go all tag-team wrestling on me.