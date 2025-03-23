Dan Hurley Had Another Blowup Following Loss To Florida, Gives Baylor Some NSFW Advice

Dan Hurley is obviously one of the best coaches in college basketball, but he also has a knack for getting upset with officials and creating can't-miss social media moments. He did just that after UConn's two-year reign atop college basketball came to an end with a loss to Florida on Sunday.

Hurley, who already has a highlight reel worth of outlandish behavior on the sidelines, had plenty of moments against the Gators on Sunday. He usually has something to say about officiating in just about every game, so it should come as no surprise that he was furious while walking off the court in Raleigh.

As Baylor was preparing to take the court, Hurley passed them by in the tunnel, where he was seen giving some interesting words of wisdom to the Bears.

"I hope they don't f*ck you like they f*cked us," Hurley said. "I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor."

You didn’t think that the most animated coach in college basketball was going to leave the NCAA Tournament without letting folks know how he felt about what transpired on the court, right?

I can imagine this loss stung, seeing that it was the first time since 2022 that UConn had lost a game in the NCAA Tournament, but sometimes the Huskies head coach is just a bit much.

I'd imagine Baylor did not need any extra motivation, given that they were playing Duke in the state of North Carolina. But, being the generous guy that he is, Hurley made sure everyone heard what he had to say.

Honestly, I can’t say I'm surprised anymore about things Hurley says. But, we obviously won't hear it anymore this season.