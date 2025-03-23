Dan Hurley Tells Assistant Coach To 'Shut Up' During First Half Against Florida

If the UConn Huskies are playing basketball, you better believe coach Dan Hurley will be the center of attention. They were, and he was on Sunday, taking on top-seeded Florida in the West Region.

The two-time defending NCAA Tournament Champion Huskies entered as an 8-seed this year after an underwhelming regular season. However, that doesn't make them any less dangerous.

As expected, the first half between Florida and UConn was hotly contested and emotions ran high. At one point, one of Hurley's assistant coaches tried to tell him something, but Hurley wasn't having it.

"Shut up," Hurley quickly fired at his assistant and then returned to yelling instructions to his team.

The calmness with which he delivered the line and then immediately returned to barking instructions is actually pretty damn funny. Also, this is such a relatable moment.

It was far from the only Hurley moment that caught the attention of social media, though.

CBS cameras love Hurley, and they continuously showed him throughout the first 20 minutes.

Although Hurley might not care what his assistant coach had to say, it's clear that he very much cares about his team and winning games.

The Gators and Huskies entered halftime tied at 31, so there's a lot of work left to be done for UConn if they want to continue their run for a third-straight National Championship.

Plus, they're the only school from the Big East remaining in the tournament, so they're also representing their entire conference.

Don't tell Dan Hurley that; he'll probably just tell you to shut up.