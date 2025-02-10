UConn Basketball Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Poll For First Time Since 2022

The quest for a three-peat has hit a bit of a snag for the UConn Huskies. Dan Hurley's group fell out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2022.

The AP releases its poll every Tuesday, starting just prior to the start of the college basketball season. The Huskies entered the 2022-23 season unranked, but quickly earned a spot in the first mid-season poll.

They stayed ranked the rest of the season and eventually won the National Championship. They had the fourth-longest current streak for weeks ranked (53) prior to this week's poll.

Houston is the current active-streak leader, and they've been ranked for 99 consecutive weeks, dating back to 2020. As a current Top 10 team (the Cougars are #6), their streak isn't in danger of ending anytime soon.

UConn hasn't been outside the AP Top 25 during a season since January 2022, over three years ago. But Hurley's bunch is struggling to deal with the loss of four NBA players from last year's back-to-back National Championship winning team.

The Huskies are 16-7, but lost to St. John's at home on Friday to fall to 8-4 in Big East play. That was the first UConn loss that came against a ranked team this season, as their other six losses were to unranked opponents.

Interestingly, the Huskies seem to get up for big games, but tend to struggle against lesser opponents. They're 3-1 against ranked opponents, and 13-6 against unranked foes.

Though, it must be pointed out that two of the ranked opponents that UConn beat, Gonzaga and Baylor, have since fallen outside the Top 25.

So, is the run over? Well, not exactly. The Huskies are still in position for an NCAA Tournament slot, as of the latest bracket prediction from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

DeCourcy had the Huskies as a 7-seed, though that was before the loss against St. John's.

Of course, the Huskies captured the 2014 National Championship as a 7-seed and won the 2023 title as a 4-seed.

Does Dan Hurley have that same magic in store for 2025? We're going to find out soon because, believe it or not, we're less than five weeks away from selection Sunday and less than six weeks away from the start of the NCAA Tournament.