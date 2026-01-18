UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Goes To War With A Chair, Let's F-Bombs Fly

Dan Hurley is one of one. Not only is he widely regarded as the best college basketball coach in America, but he's an absolute electric factory in front of a microphone due to the fact that you never know what's going to come out of his mouth next.

After pushing UConn to a tough 64-62 win over Georgetown on Saturday, Hurley's unpredictability was on full display, and it was a chair that took a verbal beating from the 53-year-old.

As soon as he sat down in his postgame press conference, Hurley took issue with the chair he sat down in. He didn't just ask everyone in the room if they had sat him in a kid's chair, but a "fuc-king kid's chair" at that.

It was a scene straight out of ‘Arrested Development.’

While Hurley's brief battle with a chair is an instant classic, it doesn't compare to the all-timer he delivered back in November.

Ahead of UConn's contest against Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Black Friday, Hurley shared that he had thought of just about everything to keep his team locked in for a holiday affair in Manhattan, including when, or when not, to eat a Thanksgiving meal.

Hurley explained that he and his team would be celebrating Thanksgiving on Wednesday, and did so in incredible fashion.

"We're not going to eat the fu-king tryptophan on Thursday and be sluggish as sh-t on Friday, so we're going to eat the tryptophan on Wednesday so that all the tryptophan is out of our system by the time we get to MSG," Hurley explained.

UConn went on to take care of Illinois that Friday, 74-61. Hurley's Huskies have been dominant this season as they own an 18-1 record with their lone loss coming against Arizona back on November 19.