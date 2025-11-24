Dan Hurley Will NOT Be Letting His UConn Players Eat 'Fu--ing' Turkey On Thanksgiving Day

There aren't many coaches in college basketball who fall into the must-watch category. In fact, you could pretty easily make the argument that Dan Hurley is the only name on that list, and the UConn head coach's recent remarks about turkey and tryptophan only add to his aura.

UConn is set to take on Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Friday afternoon in one of the more highly anticipated early-season matchups in college hoops, with both programs ranked inside the Top 10. Not only do both teams have to do their best and ignore the distraction of playing in Manhattan at a historic venue, but they'll have to avoid a sluggish start a day after Thanksgiving, with the tip-off set for 12:30 ET.

Hurley, like the veteran coach he is, is pulling out all the stops to make sure his team is locked in for the Fighting Illini, and part of that process is absolutely no turkey on Thanksgiving.

Speaking with the media after the Huskies knocked off Bryant 72-49 on Sunday, Hurley explained that he and his team will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Wednesday, and did so in incredible fashion.

"We're not going to eat the fu-king tryptophan on Thursday and be sluggish as sh-t on Friday, so we're going to eat the tryptophan on Wednesday so that all the tryptophan is out of our system by the time we get to MSG," Hurley said.

You don't just luck your way into coaching back-to-back national title-winning teams like Hurley did a couple of seasons ago; you have to operate differently, and that includes monitoring turkey intake ahead of a big game.

All joking aside, Hurley's logic makes complete and total sense. Stuffing your face with turkey and the fix'ins 24 hours before playing a basketball game, at any level, is a poor decision.

Dan Hurley is 1 of 1.