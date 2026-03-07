Dan Hurley Loses His Mind, Gets Ejected With One Second Left Against Marquette

Safe to say the coach was not big on the no-call.

I'm a fan of a good coach freak-out and/or meltdown, and we got a solid one from UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley on Saturday against Marquette.

The Huskies were in Milwaukee to take on the Golden Eagles and found themselves trailing 64-62 with just seconds left on the clock.

Huskies guard Silas Demary drove to the net and drew contact, which tons of people in the arena and watching at home probably thought was going to result in Demary heading to the free-throw line.

Dan Hurley was also one of those people, but it turns out they were all wrong.

There was no call on the play, and Hurley was irate.

Referee Greg Evans clearly got an earful from Hurley. It looked like he also got bumped into by the steaming bench boss.

And, incidental or not, one thing officials never look kindly on is getting bumped into. So, Evans gave Hurley the heave-ho, which just meant that Hurley had a little bonus time to get some things off his chest.

A UConn assistant stepped in to try to get him to simmer down a little, and that didn't seem to work.

Like, at all.

Hurley appeared to give the assistant a quick talking to for holding him back.

I kind of feel bad for the assistant in this situation. He stepped in and got yelled at, but if he had just kicked it in a folding chair while nursing a Dixie cup of Gatorade, Hurley might be like, "Dude, where were you? You're my best hold back guy."

Damned if you do, damned if you don't…

To add insult to injury, the Golden Eagles sank all four of the ensuing free throws to beat the No. 4 Huskies 68-62 in a massive upset.