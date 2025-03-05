Former NFL Punter Thrilled That Not One Democrat Senator Voted To Protect Women's Sports From Males

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe supports biological males competing in women's sports. He made that abundantly clear with his reaction after lawmakers blocked the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act from moving forward in the Senate earlier in the week.

Republican lawmakers needed at least 60 votes to break a filibuster, yet not one single Senate Democrat voted in favor of the bill that would keep transgender athletes - biological males - out of women's sports.

Kluwe, who played his entire eight-season career with the Minnesota Vikings, shared his support for the Democrats' decision with a post on BlueSky.

"I support and am happy the party came together to stop this," Kluwe wrote. "However, this is what they should be doing on EVERYTHING. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it - we are in an existential crisis as a country. We’re either going to emerge as Americans, or as something else."

None of this should come as a surprise from Kluwe, a lifelong snowflake.

He was arrested earlier this month after protesting a city council meeting in California where he likened the ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign to Nazi Germany. He had his feelings hurt by a plaque displayed at a local library that read 'Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous,' spelling out ‘MAGA,’ which led him to the city council meeting before ultimately being dragged out of the building in handcuffs.

CNN immediately booked him to appear on the network, because of course it did, which is where he doubled-down with his absurd opinion about the President.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," Kluwe said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

Not long after being arrested at the city council meeting, Kluwe teeased that he may "have" to run for public office, which would be comical.

"Personally, I do not want to run for public office because I do not want power. That's not something I desire," the former punter told TMZ. "I want everyone to be able to live their own life, free to live their life without other people harming them. Unfortunately, we're in a position where it looks like I might have to run for public office."

President Trump issued an executive order last month to prohibit biological males from competing in women's and girls' sports, something we can safely assume Kluwe is against.

