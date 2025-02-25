Former NFL Punter Who Compared Trump To Hitler Says He May 'Have' To Run For Office

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested earlier this month after protesting a city council meeting in California where he likened the ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign to Nazi Germany. He later made it clear that the arrest had zero effect on him as he doubled down on his anti-Trump rhetoric, and now, he's teasing a potential political run.

Kluwe, a lifelong snowflake, had his feelings hurt by a plaque displayed at a local library that read 'Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous,' spelling out ‘MAGA,’ which led him to the city council meeting before ultimately being dragged out of the building in handcuffs.

Naturally, CNN immediately booked him to appear on the network, which is when Kluwe decided to like President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

"There were a lot of very good Germans, who believed that Hitler was going to have their best interests in mind. And I think there are a lot of good Americans that think that Trump has their best interests in mind, but I am very confident that what this administration has shown – has already shown – that Trump does not have their best interests in mind."

Now, after a week of being in the news, getting the attention he was after, and gaining fandom among the far-left, Kluwe is starting to think that he may need to run for public office, you know, because it's his duty and all.

"Personally, I do not want to run for public office because I do not want power. That's not something I desire," the former punter told TMZ. "I want everyone to be able to live their own life, free to live their life without other people harming them. Unfortunately, we're in a position where it looks like I might have to run for public office."

"I hate that because I want to sit at home and play video games. And if you are a good public servant, you serve the public. And it is an exhausting, demanding job. That means you care about everyone. You have to care about their issues and you have to find ways to help try and solve those issues."

Kluwe went on to share that he's had conversations with Democratic Party "operatives" as well before explaining he had zero regrets for his actions at the city council meeting earlier in the month.

To be fair, potentially starting a political career because a plaque outside of a California library that spelled out ‘MAGA’ royally enraged you is an outrageous story that is incredibly fitting for 2025.