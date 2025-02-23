NFL Social Justice Warrior Chris Kluwe Doubles Down With Absurd Trump - Nazi Germany Comparison

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested earlier in the week after protesting a city council meeting in California where he likened the ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign to Nazi Germany. The arrest doesn't seem to have had any effect on him, however, given that he's doubled down on his ridiculous opinions.

The former punter and lifelong snowflake had his feelings hurt by a plaque displayed at a local library that read 'Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous,' spelling out ‘MAGA,’ which led him to the city council meeting before ultimately being dragged out of the building in handcuffs.

After Kluwe made a scene about a plaque and called ‘MAGA’ a "Nazi movement," CNN reacted as you would expect and immediately booked him to appear on the network. He took that as an opportunity to double down on his take.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

"I definitely plan on speaking out on the issue because, as an American citizen, I care about my country. I want my country to be a place where everyone can have the same advantages that I had. And I have to use my privilege to make that the case," he later continued.

Kluwe took aim at the 77.2 million people who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election as well, comparing the President to Hitler.

"There were a lot of very good Germans, who believed that Hitler was going to have their best interests in mind. And I think there are a lot of good Americans that think that Trump has their best interests in mind, but I am very confident that what this administration has shown – has already shown – that Trump does not have their best interests in mind."

You'll be stunned to learn that Kluwe thinks his activism led to his exit from the league.

"This is a story about how actions have consequences, no matter how just or moral you think your cause happens to be, and it's a story about the price people all too often pay for speaking out," Kluwe wrote in an article for Deadspin earlier this year.