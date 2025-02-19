Crybaby NFL Social Justice Warrior Chris Kluwe Arrested For Protesting MAGA

Chris Kluwe, former Minnesota Vikings punter and self-proclaimed social justice warrior, found himself in handcuffs Tuesday after a melodramatic act of civil disobedience at a Huntington Beach city council meeting, per the OC Register.

The lifelong snowflake melted over a plaque displayed at a local library that spelled "MAGA."

PITTSBURGH - Punter Chris Kluwe of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 25, 2009.  (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The plaque, showing a cutesy acronym for 'Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous,' got under Kluwe’s thin skin.

Clown Show Ends in Cuffs For Chris Kluwe

Kluwe made his demonstration at Huntington Beach’s City Council before the city's Republican council members and angrily protested against conservatives in the wake of Donald Trump's landslide election win.

Kluwe called MAGA ("Make America Great Again") a "Nazi movement."

Police dragged him out of the building in handcuffs and detained him for four hours before his release.

Kluwe was slapped with a disrupting-an-assembly charge.

Not This Guy Again…

Kluwe has been an All-Pro-level SJW since his NFL days advocating for gay marriage.

And for a guy who punted footballs for a living, Kluwe never quite grasped the simple concept that sports fans don’t tune in to games for lectures.

In a Deadspin article penned by Kluwe in January, the former NFLer called Vikings staff from his playing days "cowards" for not supporting his pro-gay marriage platform.

Maybe the Vikings were too focused on winning — imagine that.

NEW YORK - NFL player Chris Kluwe speaks onstage at the fifth annual PFLAG National Straight for Equality Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 4, 2013.  (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG)

Chris Kluwe #5 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions on November 11, 2012 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Kluwe thinks his activism led to his exit from the league.

"This is a story about how actions have consequences, no matter how just or moral you think your cause happens to be, and it's a story about the price people all too often pay for speaking out," Kluwe wrote.

Kluwe, who cashed millions in career earnings from the Vikings, still fancies himself a victim.

