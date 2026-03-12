Florida Coach Jon Sumrall Cancels Anniversary Trip To Italy, 'Too Much Sh*t To Do'

Close your eyes and imagine for a moment that you and your wife have booked a trip to some far-off, exotic locale to celebrate your anniversary.

Maybe it's Iceland, or the Maldives, or even Italy.

Regardless, you've been planning on taking this trip for months, but then you get a new job.

The pay is more than double your old salary, but it's way more labor-intensive, and you're under a lot more scrutiny, so you decide it's in your best interest to cancel that anniversary trip.

How do you think your wife would handle that?

For one SEC coach, he doesn't need to close his eyes and partake in our little thought experiment, because he's living it right now.

That's right, folks! Psycho Jon Sumrall is at it again.

The cherry on top is that it's ALSO his wife's 40th birthday. That's absolutely brutal stuff from Sumrall, but it comes with the territory.

Being an SEC football coach is not for the faint of heart, and being married to one is no picnic either.

As I've mentioned before, Sumrall has pretty much nailed the first few months on the job as Florida's new football coach without his team even playing a game yet, and it's times like these that prove it.

Could you imagine the reaction of the Gator fanbase, a group that has been so starved for success since Obama was in office, when they found out their coach was on vacation in the middle of spring practice?

That was almost a reality, though, as Florida's first choice this past coaching cycle, Lane Kiffin, was island hopping in the Bahamas right around the same time Sumrall was in the Gator media room telling all the beat writers about his ill-fated Italy trip.

Sure, it's LSU's spring break this week, but the optics of taking videos of your ex-wife's feet while flying over Exuma in the midst of a rebuild aren't great.

It's no shock that Sumrall is a guy who would cancel his wife's birthday plans to get a few extra days of film study in, though.

After all, this is the guy who wakes up in the morning and decides to go deadlift and power clean with his inside linebackers, so it checks out.

If all else fails, Sumrall can take the missus on a sunset stroll around The Swamp.

I may be biased, but I can't think of anything more romantic than that.