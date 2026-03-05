Psycho Florida Gators Coach Jon Sumrall CRUSHES Weights With His Linebackers

Imagine being a Power 4 safety and your coach is clowning your lifts on a big-time podcast.

You will often hear coaches say, "I will never ask you to do something I wouldn't ask of myself."

While that is mostly B.S., for a psychopath like Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall, he really means it (and I use the term "psychopath" with love).

Sumrall sat down with On3's JD Pickell to discuss what things have been like since taking the job in Gainesville in late November, and when it got to the topic of team lifts, you could see the spark in the young coach's eye start to ignite.

When asked by Pickell what position group he lifts weights with, Sumrall went into detail the way Bill Belichick would if you asked him about his punt block unit.

"I lift with both sides of the ball depending on the day," Sumrall explained. "The position group I lift with is probably most important to know… I might join a linebacker group here and there depending on [the] lift."

It makes sense, given that he's a former SEC linebacker himself, but it's impressive nonetheless.

Sumrall even went on to throw a little underhanded shade at his other players as well.

"DBs and receivers, I'm very comfortable with their racks, typically."

He isn't kidding, either. Sumrall has the numbers to back up some of these claims, as he shared recently with Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, and Mark Ingram on The Triple Option.

Repping 345lb deadlifts is nothing to sneeze at, especially as a 43-year-old with a spinal injury that forced him into early retirement.

Kudos to you, coach Sumrall.

Then again, I'd expect nothing less from the guy who hired this fellow psychopath (again, I use that term with love) to be his strength and conditioning coach at every stop he's made.

It remains to be seen if the Gators will be any better on the field than they were under former head coach Billy Napier, but I don't know if I could ever envision ol' Sun Belt Billy pulling three plates with his wideouts on the weight floor.

And that has to count for something.