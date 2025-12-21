Is Your Strength Coach Even Qualified If He Isn't Bleeding From His Head?

This meathead looks like he snorts protein powder and eats a five-pound dumbbell every morning before work.

Any college football fan worth their salt knows that the head strength coach of their team is the lifeblood of a program.

They spend more time with the team than almost anyone and are often considered the offseason head coach, given how much they are around the players during winter and summer lifts.

A great strength and conditioning staff can make or break a program, so it's understandable that whenever a new one is hired, fans can be seen either celebrating or sulking.

The Florida Gators recently hired an all-new coaching staff, and with that, as always, comes a brand-new strength and conditioning coach to boot.

And it's safe to say the new hire has the psychopath factor to be a very effective head strength coach.

Meet Rusty Whitt, a former member of the Special Forces, and most recently the Tulane strength and conditioning coach.

And yes, that is blood dripping from his forehead.

Tell me this meathead doesn't look like he snorts protein powder and eats a five-pound dumbbell every morning before work.

I know Jon Sumrall told everyone he wasn't going to hire his friends or bring his Tulane staff over to Gainesville in his opening press conference, but I think I speak for most of Gator Nation when I say this madman is more than welcome at the Florida training facility.

It seems like Gator fans are pretty happy with the hire as well, to say the least.

To be clear, the man has more qualifications than just having a badass picture of him dripping blood from his scalp.

Whitt was a speed and agility coordinator at the U.S. Olympic Training Center back in the 90s, and he has over two decades of experience as a strength and conditioning coach in the FBS.

But he also has the blood dripping picture, so we will call that a cherry on top.

The Florida Gators have been labeled "soft" under multiple regimes now, so maybe Rusty Whitt is just the kick in the ass these kids need to get back to being a physically dominant program.

Then again, with how transient the average college athlete is these days, I wouldn't be surprised to see this animal run a fair share of players out the door during his first year.

Hey, if you can't stand the heat, then get out of the kitchen!