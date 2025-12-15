Guess Who's Back In The Transfer Portal Again?

Might be time to give the old LinkedIn profile an update, TJ.

I'm sure some of you are sick of me beating this dead horse by now of college football not being what it once was, and sometimes I catch myself thinking, "You know, it isn't that bad."

Sure, the transfer portal and NIL have gotten a little out of hand and bowl season is basically a relic of a bygone era, but it's still my favorite sport by a long shot, so what do I have to complain about?

Then news like this drops, and I go right back to questioning my love for this sport and my passion for college athletics in general.

Oh brother! Is this guy serious? Does that REALLY say seventh year of eligibility?

If you're a college football fan, a guy like TJ Finley really needs no introduction.

About a million years ago, Finley was a fairly highly touted high school quarterback with offers from every power program imaginable.

He decided to go to LSU and the thought was he would keep the gravy train rolling along in Baton Rouge after Joe Burrow had won them a national championship the year prior.

Yes, that's how long Finley has been in college.

For some added context, Finley played college football around the same time Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, and Spencer Rattler were still in school.

Anthony Richardson was in TJ Finley's recruiting class, and that dude is coming up on three full years in the NFL.

Six teams later, and Finley is looking for lucky number seven to match the amount of years he's been on a college campus.

Van Wilder would blush at these numbers. Hey, TJ, it might be time to focus less on the transfer portal and more on your LinkedIn profile.

Get a job, my guy!

Many of the fine folks on X have echoed a similar sentiment.

Then again, it's not Finley's fault. He's just taking advantage of a broken system.

How about this, NCAA? If a guy is old enough to legally rent a car, he probably shouldn't be playing college football.

Until that rule is fixed though, I guess TJ Finley should do everything he can to soak up some more NIL dollars and bask in the glow of being the big man on campus.

Trust me, man. The real world comes at you fast after college.