Florida Coach Jon Sumrall Would Take 'Lower GPA For More Wins'

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall wasn't everyone's first choice to don the headset for the Gators (myself included), but since his arrival in Gainesville, he has checked every box needed to differentiate himself from his predecessor, Billy Napier.

From his aggressive moves in the transfer portal to his insistence on running an up-tempo offense to utilize the speed of the Sunshine State, Sumrall has been the antithesis of the nearly universally reviled Napier.

While he was on Gators Breakdown, a popular Florida podcast, Thursday night, Sumrall made a comment that only stood to put more distance between himself and the guy before him.

The whole interview is fascinating but a quote that caught my ear (along with several others) was his comment about the team's inverse correlation between grades and wins.

"I kid around with the team," Sumrall said, "We had a 3.6 GPA, I think, in the fall, and I said I'd be okay with a touch lower GPA and more wins."

Sounds like Sumrall is channeling his inner Cardale Jones and going full-on "we ain't here to play school."

The comment ruffled some feathers online, with a few pearl-clutchers questioning why a head football coach would say such a "terrible" thing.

Not only do I understand what Sumrall is saying here, I fully support it.

Jon Sumrall might be the first coach since Urban Meyer to truly "get" what it takes to be a head coach for the University of Florida.

Gator fans, by and large, don't give a rat's behind about grade point average. That kind of thing isn't going to win you an argument with a Georgia fan, whose players are getting arrested in record numbers while the wins continue to pile up.

Napier famously said that "good people win football games," and that really hasn't been true either historically or recently.

Sumrall didn't say he wanted a team full of convicts, he just wants that GPA number to come down to maybe a respectable 3.2 in exchange for an SEC Championship.

Don't sue the guy!

And, if we are being real here, most of these players are getting paid six or seven figures to play football, and a good chunk of them are barely going to class.

The veneer of amateurism has been fully smashed, and Sumrall is just saying the quiet part out loud.