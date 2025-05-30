Father of High School Teen Blasts Tim Walz Over Trans Softball Pitcher, Issues Dire Warning

The thing that Donald Trump tried to stop – and that Dems swear to us never happens – is happening right now in Tim Walz's state.

And, according to one concerned father with a dog in the fight, it's only a matter of time before things really go south.

Before we get to that, though, let's quickly get everyone up to date.

Marrisa Rothenberger – a biological boy – led Minnesota's Champlin Park High School softball team to a playoff victory on Thursday night.

Frankly, it's not all that surprising given Rothenberger towers over his female opponents, who, shockingly, failed to score one single run against this modern-day Nolan Ryan.

OutKick has written about Rothenberger before, mainly because nobody else will. Stunning, I know.

Marissa originally went by the name Charlie Dean up until a few years ago, when his mom changed his birth certificate shortly after his ninth birthday.

Now, he's a she – at least according to Tim Walz's logic – and "she" is humiliating high school females in Minnesota.

Garrett Gross, a South Dakota softball father whose daughters have faced Rothenberger in the past, issued a stark warning to OutKick's Ricky Cobb on Friday:

If this madness doesn't stop, someone is going to die.

"It's not a question of if or when there will be a catastrophic injury or death that occurs because of this imbalance," he said on Cobb's show. "The only question really is, how old will the girl be that's killed, and what will her name be?"

This nonsense is about to hit a boiling point

Quick, someone tell me – where's the lie? Don't bother looking, because there isn't one. He's right. Sure, it may sound a bit dramatic, but is it? This isn't swimming. Or track and field. Or basketball.

This is a stick-and-ball sport, and the ball happens to be pretty damn big, pretty damn hard, with a pitcher who is pretty damn close to the plate.

And now you're putting 15-year-old girls up there against a male, standing 40-feet from them, firing fastballs at will? It's not normal. It's not natural. It's not right.

It's disgusting. It's inhumane. It's disgraceful.

This whole "males in women’s sports" battle has been relatively tame so far. Seriously. Sure, there have been nasty things said, but those are just words.

If someone dies because of this, all hell will break loose. The wheels will come off so fast, your head will spin. You ain't seen nothin yet.

And in Tim Walz's ass-backwards state, he's playing with fire.

"Softball's different, man, I'm telling you," Gross continued. "These girls are strong, these girls are tough, but they're different than boys.

"At the highest levels, that ball's coming in at 70+ miles per hour from the pitchers' circle, which is only 43-feet away, and it's coming off that bat at 80–85 miles per hour."

Join the program, Tim!

That's another good point, by the way. Forget a male pitcher hitting a girl in the face with a fastball, which is bad enough. But what happens when he rips a liner right back at a female pitcher?

Here's some ‘inside baseball’ for anyone who wants it today … my sister-in-law was a pretty good high school pitcher. She took a liner to the face one game during her senior year. It was horrifying. She was down for the count for a while. She had to wear a cage around her face every single outing after that.

She did look like Hannibal Lecter up there, which, to be fair, was cool, but that's not the point here.

Anyway, that was a GIRL smoking one back at her. What happens when a dude rips one at 100 MPH off the bat right back at someone's head?

Is Tim Walz ready for that? Of course not, because he's too busy virtue-signaling and gaslighting for the 5% of the country that agrees with this nonsense.

The rest of us sane folks – like Ricky and Garrett – live in reality, and it ain't pretty.

Luckily for Tim, Ricky was kind enough at the end of today's show to invite him onto the program to plead his case.

I'm sure he'll get right on that!