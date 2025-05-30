Tim Walz's Female-Hating State Just Watched A Biological Boy Humiliate A Bunch Of Softball Girls

The Dems will die on this hill, which is amazing to watch.

Another day, another instance of that thing that never happens … happening again! Man, the Dems keep telling me we're just being dramatic, but I don't know – I'm just not seeing it.

Anyway, this time, the ring-leader of the insufferable ‘transgenders-in-female-sports’ movement – Weirdo Tim Walz – is once again front and center after a biological boy embarrassed the hell out of a bunch of softball girls in Thursday night's playoff game.

OutKick's written about "Marissa Rothenberger" before – shocking, I know – but we have to provide an update on the hardest-throwing "female" pitcher in Minnesota.

She just shut out the defending champs in back-to-back games while barely allowing an ounce of contact to lead her team to the state tournament.

Marissa, for those wondering, went by Charlie Dean (no relationship to me!) up until a few years back, when his mom changed his birth certificate shortly after his ninth birthday. Now, he's a she – at least according to Tim Walz's logic – and ‘she’ is humiliating high school females in Minnesota.

Can't imagine why the Dems lost last year!

Nice work, Tim!

Bang up job, Timmy! God, he's such a moron. It's truly incredible to watch how batshit crazy the left has gone over the past few years.

They really fought for THAT. They died on THAT hill. A mother changing her son's birth certificate when he was NINE, and making him a legal female in the state of Minnesota, is what Tim Walz ran on last year.

And he still believes it! Even after Trump won by a billion points, and it's now been proven to be an issue that 95% of Americans side with Republicans on, Tim Walz STILL allows this crap to happen under his watch.

It's embarrassing. It's humiliating. It's such an unbelievable insult to women. I truly don't know how any female on this planet accepts this shit. I really don't.

I have a daughter. She's probably going to start playing tee-ball in a few months. If I see this crap happening, someone is getting a fastball to the earhole. That's it. Can't tolerate this nonsense. Won't tolerate it.

But, of course, it won't happen down here in Florida, because our state is run by an adult. It's why I will never, ever leave.

"Our girls have played Marissa's team twice, and they’re a good club. They’re a top-notch club," the father of a South Dakota player who got shellacked by ‘Marrisa’ earlier this year told OutKick.

"However, when you’ve got a kid that goes 3-for-3 and 2-for-2 and pitches two innings and strikes out five batters... sometimes there’s just things you notice that are a little bit odd."

Yeah, ya think?

Great work, Tim.

Idiot.