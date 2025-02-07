Tampon Tim Walz's State Of Minnesota Is Still All In On Men Playing Women's Sports

Tim Walz's nasty state of Minnesota is apparently refusing to comply with Donald Trump's executive order banning men from playing in women's sports.

Stunner, I know. Who would've thought that a Tim Walz-led state would hate actual women? The same state that puts tampons in boys' bathrooms? Come on! How could they not listen to Trump?!

These people – the worst. Truly the worst. We came so close to being such an insufferable, ass-backwards country, it's not even funny. Do you realize how awful life would be right now if Kamala and Tampon Tim won the election?

Elon would be in jail. Trump wouldn't be far behind. We'd have guys pummeling women on the soccer field and plastic straws would be banned. Instead, we got Trump – who has already dismantled the left in two weeks. Amazing.

But Minnesota ain't going down without a fight:

Predictable, but still disgusting

Disgusting. Predictable, but still disgusting. It's amazing that THIS is the hill the Dems continue to die on. Literally everyone in America agrees with Trump's order, but the Dems refuse to give in.

Frankly, it's one of the things that won him the election. Dems don't really believe biological men should be in women's sports. Duh. You know they don't. I know they don't. But, in the name of wokeness, and out of fear of being canceled, they HAD to act like they did last year. God forbid they don't virtue-signal every chance they get. It's worked so well!

Frankly, it was such a political softball for anyone who wanted it. Fight for women's rights. Take it and RUN with it. Trump did, the Dems did not, and it was a landslide in November.

Oh well. You live and you learn, I reckon. Unless, of course, you're Tampon Tim or the State of Minnesota. They haven't learned. Probably never will. Sad. Good for us, though.

Sometimes, you can't fix stupid.