Hockey Fans Boo Canadian National Anthem Ahead Of Senators - Predators Game In Nashville

Sports fans booing during the playing of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ became a trend over the weekend around Canada. Being good neighbors that we are here in the U.S., some hockey fans elected to return the favor on Monday night in Nashville.

Ahead of the Predators playing host to the Ottawa Senators in the lone game on the NHL slate, many fans inside Bridgestone Arena were heard booing Canada's national anthem, ‘O Canada.’ Country music star Luke Bryan sang the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ after the Canadian national anthem, which began with cheers from the crowd.

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette voiced his displeasure with fans after the game, a 5-2 loss for his club.

"I don't like it, I don't think we should boo either anthem either way," Brunette said. "The NHL has been around 100 years and the U.S. and Canada both share this game. I don't really think there's a place to be booing the anthem

The fans who booed during ‘O Canada’ on Monday night have likely been following the trend taking shape in Canada.

Fans in Ottawa booed during the playing of ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ahead of the Senators matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and fans in Toronto did the same before the Raptors' tip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon as did fans in Vancouver before puck drop between the Canucks and Detroit Red Wings.

Canadians booing the U.S. anthem began after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to place tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. Any energy resources from Canada would be hit at a 10% rate as well, with the order originally set to go into effect on February 4.

The President announced on Monday that a pause will be put on additional tariffs on Canadian imports for 30 days after a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The outgoing Prime Minister announced that Canada would implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar while also reinforcing its border.