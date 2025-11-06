Former Lakers Player Uses 2nd Amendment To Scare Away Burglars

Los Angeles is a den of crime, and athletes have become a prime target for home burglars in recent years.

In most cases, the celebrity players aren't home, but this week brought a rare case where an athlete stopped the break-in himself.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood reportedly faced a trio of intruders and exercised his Second Amendment rights to stop them at his residence in The Valley on Wednesday, according to the LAPD.

"Christian Wood’s the defensive player of the year and he’s not even in the league right now," one reaction to the news read on X.

No property was stolen as Wood thwarted the burglary. The confrontation could have ended far worse. Wood, 30, faced the three intruders head-on and fired toward the ground after they entered his Sherman Oaks home.

The suspects escaped and have not been apprehended. No one was injured at the scene.

From Dodgers to LAFC stars, athletes across Los Angeles have seen their homes targeted as social media continues to strip away their privacy.

Among the big names hit by burglaries are Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

An FBI investigation into the disturbing nationwide trend of athletes being targeted pointed to a possible operation involving Chilean nationals. FBI officials warned athletes not to post their locations on social media, noting that many break-ins occurred while players were traveling for away games.

Athletes have also spoken out, with some showcasing their efforts to upgrade home security.

Wood clearly understood the assignment of living in Los Angeles and kept his residence safeguarded with personal protection.

He last played for the Lakers in 2024. LA waived the journeyman in February 2025.

