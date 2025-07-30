LA Burglars Foiled After Targeting Dodgers Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Home

A trio of hapless Los Angeles thieves targeted the home of Dodgers’ pitching ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, hoping to ruin the life of a modern LA sports icon.

The wave of break-ins plaguing athletes has persisted, but Yamamoto’s case took a different turn.

Reports confirmed three crooks attempted to burglarize Yamamoto’s home, mistakenly thinking they could get away with the crime.

Unlike the successes of thieves hitting the homes of Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, these amateurs were thwarted. Yamamoto’s private security forced the burglars to flee after alerting police, ensuring nothing was stolen.

LAPD descended on Hollywood Hills West around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to handle the botched job. The thieves shattered a glass door, but, per the LA Times, never entered Yamamoto’s residence, which was a total flop for their ill-conceived plan.

Yamamoto and the Dodgers have been out of town since last week and are wrapping up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. A pattern in these recent burglary attempts has been breaking and entering the home of an athlete while they're away on business.

Fellow Dodgers ace Blake Snell had his home broken into in April.

READ: Dodgers Newcomer Blake Snell Suffers Home Break-In

In his second season with the Dodgers, Yamamoto, who signed the richest pitching contract in MLB history in 2024, has anchored their rotation with masterful October performances, leading LA to a World Series win over the Yankees.

The FBI is investigating a broader scheme led by Chilean nationals. So far, four nationals have been arrested for looting nearly $300,000 in jewelry and designer goods from Joe Burrow’s home.

