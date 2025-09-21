Eagles’ Blocked Field Goal Hands Rams Bettors Brutal Bad Beat

There have been some bad beats this NFL season. Unfortunately, OutKick's betting guy, Geoff Clark, has been on the wrong end of a few. Well, our guy can add another one to the list after the Philadelphia Eagles blocked a last-second field goal and returned it for a touchdown to cover against the Los Angeles Rams.

Yes, you read that right. The Rams, who entered the game as 3.5-point underdogs, led by as many as 19 points in the second half. Not only did they appear on their way to an easy cover, it looked like they would win the game outright.

But the Eagles battled back, scoring touchdowns on their next two drives to cut the lead to five points. Still, Rams bettors had to feel good. Even if the Eagles scored a touchdown and converted the two-point play, they'd still only trail by three.

Eagles’ Miracle Finish

Well, with under two minutes to play, Philadelphia scored a touchdown on fourth-and-goal to take the lead. However, they failed on the two-point conversion.

No problem, right? The only two outcomes that seemed likely were that the Rams would fail to score on their final drive and lose by one, or kick a field goal and win the game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford moved the team into field goal range and head coach Sean McVay sent kicker Joshua Karty out to attempt a game-winning 44-yard kick with three seconds left.

That’s when disaster struck for Rams bettors. Not only did the Eagles block the field goal, but they scooped up the ball and ran it back for a meaningless touchdown with no time left on the clock. Philadelphia won, 33-26, and covered the 3.5-point spread.

Other Brutal NFL Betting Beats This Season

As mentioned earlier, there have been some terrible beats this year. The Baltimore Ravens had over a 99% chance of defeating the Bills in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. They led 40-25 with the ball and less than 10 minutes remaining before Josh Allen brought Buffalo roaring back to win, 41-40.

Not only that, but the Ravens — who were 1.5-point road favorites — missed an extra point on their final touchdown, which helped lead to the one-point defeat.

Then there was the Week 2 Indianapolis Colts win over the Denver Broncos (pick'em) when the Colts missed a game-winning 60-yard field goal only for officials to call a controversial leverage penalty on the Broncos. That gave Indianapolis a second chance for a game-winning kick, and the team converted for a 29-28 victory.

Still, the Rams' loss has to go down as the worst. There was virtually no moment in the entire game where the 3.5-point cover looked to be in danger. And for those who bet the Rams moneyline, they looked to be in good position for most of the game, including going into that final play.

But it all came crashing down because of an unlikely special teams touchdown. There's a reason they call it "gambling", but that doesn't make the heartbreak hurt any less.