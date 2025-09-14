Controversial Call Helps Colts Beat Broncos After Missed 60-Yard Field Goal

Throughout Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts fans took to social media to complain about the NFL referees. By the end, though, it was the Colts who were saved by the refs and not the Broncos.

Indianapolis made some questionable decisions on its final drive, trailing by two points following a missed Denver field goal with just over three minutes remaining. Obviously, the Colts wanted to put themselves in position to kick a game-winning field goal while running out the clock.

Thus, head coach Shane Steichen leaned heavily on running back Jonathan Taylor, who piled up 165 yards on the day. The veteran back helped move the Colts past midfield, but Steichen seemed strangely content to settle for a long field goal attempt.

After a third-down pass gave Indianapolis a first down at the Denver 43, the Colts ran the ball three straight times for just one yard. That meant they would send kicker Spencer Shrader onto the field for a potential game-winning 60-yard field goal.

Colts kicker not close on first kick attempt

While Shrader had never missed a kick in the NFL, he'd also never made a field goal longer than 48 yards. Yet, Steichen didn't make it seem as if he had much concern about sending his young kicker out for a long game-winner.

Well, it should have backfired. Shrader's attempt from 60 yards wasn't even close. He pushed it right, and the kick landed harmlessly in the end zone, well short of the uprights. And that should have been game over.

However, referees assessed a 15-yard personal foul on the Denver defense while attempting to block the kick. Was it the right call? You decide:

Did NFL referees decide the game? It surely appears that way. Was it a foul? By the letter of the law, perhaps. But was it necessary to make that call in that situation? Absolutely not.

There's even an argument that the call wasn't correct. Yes, the Denver player put his hands on a Colts blocker's back. But it's not clear whether he actually used the blocker to gain leverage.

Still, I'm an advocate of referees reading the room. Did that potential penalty ultimately affect the outcome of the play? Absolutely not. By making that call, referees bailed out Steichen, who had a terrible final-drive strategy.

Ultimately, Shrader got a second attempt, this time from 45 yards away, and he connected to win the game for Indianapolis.

Many fans expressed their displeasure on X.

As mentioned, earlier in the game, Colts fans felt like the referees were against them.

In the end, maybe the personal foul on Denver was a makeup call for earlier mistakes. Who knows. What we do know is that it's a terrible look for the NFL when referees decide a game.

That's exactly what happened in Indianapolis on Sunday.