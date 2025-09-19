Bet The Los Angeles Rams Gets Revenge Vs. Philadelphia Eagles In NFL Week 3

Mysteriously, the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) playing on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET isn't America's Game of the Week or in primetime. However, make no mistake, the 2025 NFC Divisional Round Rams-Eagles rematch is the main event of NFL Week 3. As +6.5 road underdogs, Los Angeles gave Philadelphia its toughest test in the playoffs last season, losing 28-22.

The Rams are 2-0 against the spread (ATS) and have earned more style points in the first two weeks. They beat the Houston Texans 14-9 in their season opener and the Tennessee Titans 33-19 last week. Whereas the Eagles are 1-1 ATS and lost the box score in their first two games. Philly eked out victories vs. the Dallas Cowboys (24-20) and Kansas City Chiefs (20-17) in Weeks 1 and 2.

LAR's spread being 3.0 points cheaper Sunday than in the 2025 NFC divisional game correctly highlights that the gap between these teams is narrower. Philadelphia's passing attack has been nonexistent through the first two weeks, Rams QB Matt Stafford's back looks fine, and Los Angeles might have the deepest pass-rush in the NFL. In fact, by season's end, LAR will be the better team.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 26, Philadelphia Eagles 21

The biggest storyline entering this game is Philly's Tush Push, which Rams head coach Sean McVay snitched to the league office about this week. McVay pointed out the Eagles get "rolling starts" on their Brotherly Shove. This is like when an NBA coach complains about the officiating in a playoff series for his team to get better calls in the next game.

Well, McVay's strategy might work, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A Tush Push getting nullified by a penalty could be the difference between the Eagles scoring a touchdown and settling for a field goal or having to punt. This is a problem considering Tush Push is the only thing they've done right so far this season.

My Philadelphia homies are getting "Brian Johnson Vibes" from first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Johnson was Philly's OC two years ago, in between its Super Bowl appearances, when the Eagles had a down year by their lofty standards. QB Jalen Hurts hasn't thrown a touchdown yet, and he has the second-lowest aDOT in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Hurts threw for just 128 yards against the Rams in the playoffs last season and was sacked seven times. Speaking of which, LAR's pass-rush is insane right now. According to ESPN, the Rams are fourth in pass-rush win rate, and Hurts hangs onto the ball for too long. If Hurts doesn't get rid of it quicker, the Rams could be in his face all game.

Stafford, on the other hand, is balling. He is the highest-graded quarterback in the league, per PFF, and carved up Philadelphia's defense in the playoffs. Stafford completed 26-of-44 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 2025 NFC Divisional Round.

Furthermore, the Rams acquired three-time All-Pro WR Davante Adams this offseason, and Philly lost two starters in its secondary, CB Darius Slay and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Since Eagles No. 1 CB Quinyon Mitchell will probably be stuck guarding Rams No. 1 WR Puka Nacua, Adams should feast Sunday.

Ultimately, it's tough for Philadelphia to replicate last season's success. Hurts can't beat a team with his arm, and the Eagles use brute force to win. Sure, they ran for 285 yards vs. the Rams in the playoffs, and Philly RB Saquon Barkley could get busy again Sunday. But Philadelphia looks a little softer this season, and Los Angeles has more ways to win.

Best Bets: Los Angeles Rams +3.5 (-115) and moneyline (+145), available at DraftKings

My gambling strategy for this game is to bet to win a full-unit on the Rams +3.5 and wager a half-unit on LAR's moneyline. Also, Los Angeles will be one of my five picks for NFL Week 3 in the Circa Million VII.

