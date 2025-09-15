Chris Jones Fairly Complains About 'Multiple' Penalties Eagles Committed On Tush Push Play Against Chiefs

The Eagles got away with multiple penalties on the tush push in KC.

It's taken all of two weeks into the 2025 NFL season for the Philadelphia Eagles and the tush push to make controversial headlines.

Philadelphia ran its signature play a handful of times in its 20-17 win over the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, but one instance in particular caught just about everyone's attention, and understandably so.

With just under eight minutes to go in the contest, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pushed into the endzone with ease to make it a 20-10 game. In real time, it looked like your regular goal-line tush push play we've all had to get accustomed to over the years, but the replay showed Philadelphia could have and should have been flagged on the play.

As Fox analyst Tom Brady pointed out on the broadcast, both of Philadelphia's guards committed false start penalties on the play. You could also make the argument that center Cam Jurgens was lined up across the line of scrimmage.

The officials missed the movement on the line and should have thrown a flag. Full stop.

Nobody had a better seat to watch the Eagles' tush push plays on Sunday than Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. He was asked about the play during his postgame press conference and showed serious grace in not completely blasting the officials, but did allude to him and his teammates witnessing the false starts on the line of scrimmage.

"Sometimes you can't get all the calls right," Jones said after his team fell to 0-2 on the year.

"Just because we see it, sometimes the official is 15, 20 feet away, and sometimes they can miss those small things. We think [they] jumped multiple times, but an official didn’t see it so it wasn’t called, and we’ve just got to go and play the next down."

This won't be the last time the tush push is among the biggest talking points coming out of an Eagles' win this season, but it's fair to assume officials will be keeping a closer eye on the line of scrimmage in the coming weeks.

The Eagles and Chiefs were each penalized six times on Sunday, but Kansas City should have easily come out ahead in that category if proper flags had been thrown.