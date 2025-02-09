Donald Trump Will Meet With Families Of New Orleans Terror Victims Before Super Bowl LIX

Donald Trump will make history today by becoming the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl , but he’s not just going to focus on the game when he’s there.

At the time of writing this article, Trump was on his way to New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs (kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Fox).

According to a post on X CBS News’ senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs:

"Trump will do a meet and greet at the New Orleans Superdome with the Super Bowl's honorary coin toss participants, family members of the victims of the New Year's ramming attack on Bourbon Street, members of the New Orleans Police Department, and emergency personnel, per a White House official."

On New Year’s Eve , a terrorist drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating on Bourbon Street, killing ten and injuring dozens. It was such a drastic event that it caused the Sugar Bowl between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs to be postponed a full day.

It's acts of solidarity like this that are already separating Trump’s administration from Joe Biden’s administration. Sleepy Joe would have never gone to the Super Bowl or met with these victims because he was so disconnected from the people who he pretended to lead. Heck, he never even attended the Army-Navy football game during his presidency, something that should be a gimme for the President.

Through this action (and many others), Trump has shown in less than three weeks that he cares more about the American people than Biden ever did in four years.