Great Americans Are Furious At Joe Biden's Pathetic Army-Navy Stance

Welcome to the best college football Saturday of the year – the Army-Navy game. It's the best. Frankly, nothing beats it.

Sure, you only get one college football game today. The playoffs don't start until next week. It's a "down" week for the sport in that sense.

But as far as patriotism goes? Buddy, you ain't beating today. The Army-Navy game will have us all ready to go to battle in a few hours. We'll all be ready to run through a brick wall. When's the next draft? We're in!

President-elect Donald J. Trump will be in attendance, as he almost always is. Ron DeSantis will be with him. There are rumors that Tulsi Gabbard will be there, too. That one should really drive the Dems nuts.

Our current president (allegedly), Joe Biden, will NOT be on hand. At least he's not supposed to be. No clue what he's doing today, but he ain't taking in the most American game of the year.

Unfortunate, but not surprising. In fact, assuming Biden does NOT show up today, he would have successfully skipped the game every single year of his presidency.

Sad.

This one seemed like a softball for Joe Biden

Yikes. I mean, yikkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkes. What are we doing here? Disgusting move here from our current (allegedly) president.

Look, I don't want to kick someone while he's down. Joe is a billion, got kicked out by his own party, and doesn't know where he is half the time. It's not fair to be mean to someone in this condition.

That being said, it's pretty pathetic, and shows exactly why Trump is back in the White House. You wanna know why he crushed Kamala Harris to dust last month? This, right here.

He speaks to America. He loves America.

The wokes try to say he doesn't, but that's nonsense. Trump is a lot of things, but you can't say he isn't in this for his country. It certainly ain't the paycheck, or the nice articles.

Showing up to Army-Navy is a staple, especially for our commander-in-chief. It's easy. It's a simple thing to do. Hell, Biden did it as Vice President a decade ago. Maybe he'd get booed today? Actually, he definitely would.

But at least he'd be there. It's literally the least he could do while we all go spend $300 at the grocery store this weekend.

Oh well. Another win for Trump.

What else is new?