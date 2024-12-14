Army/Navy Game Features Electrifying Hype Videos That Are Pure America

Army and Navy will take the field Saturday in a game that will captivate the attention of the country.

The battle between the Black Knights and Midshipmen is one of the greatest rivalries in college football. It also represents a lot more than just football.

It's a game between young men who will wear a different uniform after graduation. They'll wear the uniform of the United States military and have all signed up to defend this country and our great freedoms.

Navy and Army release awesome hype videos.

It's simply a different kind of game. While it might not feature future NFL stars, it features a lot of great Americans, history, pageantry and the vibes are off the charts.

What do you need when there's a major college football game going down? A great hype video. Well, fans don't have just one to enjoy.

Both programs dropped grade-A hype videos that leaned into the history of the rivalry. You can check out both below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

ARMY HYPE VIDEO:

NAVY HYPE VIDEO:

If those videos don't make you feel patriotic and proud to be an American, then it might be time to buy a plane ticket to North Korea.

Those videos are exactly what college football fans and patriotic people love. Both were a shot of energy to the soul to hype people up for the awesome rivalry showdown.

Add in the fact that President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be in attendance at Northwest Stadium, and it's easy to see why the atmosphere is going to be electric.

You can catch the game at 3:00 EST on CBS. It should be a great matchup, and definitely let me know what you think of the hype videos at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.