Donald Trump Will Attend US Open Final To Continue 2025 Sports Attendance Spree

Trump will now have attended an event from six different leagues in 2025

The final men’s tennis Grand Slam of the year will host a very special guest.

On Sunday afternoon, the two final men’s players will compete for the US. Open title, a match that many predict will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Regardless, President Donald Trump will be at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows, NY to take in the final.

ENTER OUTKICK's SWEEPSTAKES FOR FREE TICKETS TO SEE ALABAMA vs. GEORGIA

This will not be the first time he’s gone to the event. In 2015 , he attended the event along with his wife, Melania, shortly after announcing he would make his first presidential run.

It seems like every time there’s a major sporting event in America, Trump is there. During this year alone , he has attended the Super Bowl , the NCAA wrestling championships, the Daytona 500, several UFC fights, and the FIFA Club World Cup .

But he’s not just attending sporting events this season. Today, the Wall Street Journal reported the first batch of details about the UFC fights at the White House that will take place next summer. Plenty of sports fans will attend a lot of sporting events in a calendar year, but few will take their fandom to that level. His legacy as the most sports-minded president ever continues to grow.

As of time of publication, Alcaraz was facing off with the sport’s greatest player in Novak Djokovic.